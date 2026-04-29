Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,409 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 82,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S's payout ratio is 50.43%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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