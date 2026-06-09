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Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Franklin Resources increased its Novo Nordisk stake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 14.7 million shares valued at about $748 million.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: the stock has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $65.56, with recent rating changes mostly centered on hold/neutral views.
  • Novo Nordisk’s recent business updates were mostly positive, including its oral Wegovy pill surpassing 3 million U.S. prescriptions and encouraging data for Ozempic and pipeline drug zenagamtide, though competition from Eli Lilly remains a major risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 717,719 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $748,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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