NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,461 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $35,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,817,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $129.12 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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