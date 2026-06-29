NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,527 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 276,157 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in NRG Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $150.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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