HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 235,695 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,168.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $221.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $173.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.81.

View Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.33. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-10.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4750 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, CAO Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 1,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $191,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,338.09. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company that produces and sells electricity and natural gas and provides home services. Its businesses serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies retail electricity and natural gas through a range of plans and brands, while its power-generation operations help support electricity markets across its service areas. NRG also offers energy-management programs and related services for businesses and other large customers.

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