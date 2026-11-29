Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,241,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in NU were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NU by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NU opened at $12.91 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,877,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,212,670.93. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NU from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $20.50 to $17.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.84.

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NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., operating as Nubank, is a digital financial services company that provides banking and related products through mobile apps and online platforms. Its offerings include digital accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payment services, investment products, and insurance, as well as financial services for small businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2013, Nubank has expanded its operations to Mexico and Colombia. The company was co-founded by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible; Vélez serves as its chief executive officer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

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