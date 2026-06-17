Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994,156 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of NU worth $184,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $763,792,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,067,000 after buying an additional 17,809,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NU by 98.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock worth $466,555,000 after buying an additional 14,449,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NU by 276.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Up 2.5%

NU opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

View Our Latest Report on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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