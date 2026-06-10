Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320,628 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,231 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.17% of NU worth $139,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NU by 541.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Up 2.3%

NU stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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