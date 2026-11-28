Affinity Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,649,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,536,000. NU accounts for about 7.5% of Affinity Partners GP LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affinity Partners GP LP owned about 0.05% of NU at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NU by 990.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 271,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,770,572 shares of the company's stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 146,764 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,188.4% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,973,457 shares of the company's stock worth $66,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,432 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of NU by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 872,703 shares of the company's stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 291,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in NU by 55.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,014,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NU from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $20.50 to $17.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Get Our Latest Report on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,877,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,212,670.93. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NU Stock Up 4.4%

NU opened at $12.91 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., operating as Nubank, is a digital financial services company that provides banking and related products through mobile apps and online platforms. Its offerings include digital accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payment services, investment products, and insurance, as well as financial services for small businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2013, Nubank has expanded its operations to Mexico and Colombia. The company was co-founded by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible; Vélez serves as its chief executive officer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report