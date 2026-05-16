Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Spear Holdings RSC Ltd

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,807,870 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 1.6% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,421 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NU by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NU Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Key NU News

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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