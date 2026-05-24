Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,699,367 shares of the company's stock after selling 750,057 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of NU worth $313,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in NU by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NU by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NU by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in NU by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

NU Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. Zacks Research cut NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here