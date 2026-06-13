Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 844,096 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NU by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after purchasing an additional 239,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $763,792,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NU by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,176,407 shares of the company's stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,827 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 0.6%

NU stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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