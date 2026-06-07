Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Position Reduced by Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,197,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,933,558 shares during the period. NU makes up 33.3% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.71% of NU worth $572,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $54,935,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in NU by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the company's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 86,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NU by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,448,217 shares of the company's stock worth $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,637 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in NU by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,855 shares of the company's stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in NU by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,016,110 shares of the company's stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $11.97 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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