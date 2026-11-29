Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 197.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,399,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,109,788 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 6.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 1.00% of NU worth $612,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NU by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in NU by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NU from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 price target on NU in a report on Monday, September 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,877,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,212,670.93. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., operating as Nubank, is a digital financial services company that provides banking and related products through mobile apps and online platforms. Its offerings include digital accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payment services, investment products, and insurance, as well as financial services for small businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2013, Nubank has expanded its operations to Mexico and Colombia. The company was co-founded by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible; Vélez serves as its chief executive officer.

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