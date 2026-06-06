Nuance Investments LLC Buys 145,233 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 145,233 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 3.3% of Nuance Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AptarGroup worth $30,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $91,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 218.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 136.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,066 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 233,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 183.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 180,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7%

ATR opened at $113.30 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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