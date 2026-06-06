Nuance Investments LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,670 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 50,045 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.19.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 374.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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