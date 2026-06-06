Nuance Investments LLC Sells 8,906 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,428 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 0.9% of Nuance Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,264.04. This represents a 64.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $229.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $204.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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