Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 700.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 81,813 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in Nucor were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nucor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 199.1% during the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 89,884 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Get Nucor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Freedom Broker upgraded Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nucor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nucor from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Noah Hanners sold 5,190 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.03, for a total value of $1,427,405.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,121,397.19. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Keller sold 1,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.33, for a total transaction of $317,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,196.04. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,287. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NUE opened at $256.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $287.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation is a U.S.-based steel and steel products manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its business includes steel mills, downstream steel products and raw materials, with operations serving customers primarily in North America. The company produces a broad range of steel, including sheet, plate, structural steel, bars, reinforcing products and wire rod. Its downstream businesses make products such as steel joists and deck, fasteners, metal building systems and steel racking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report