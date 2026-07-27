Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nucor by 745.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,331 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,668 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

NUE stock opened at $247.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.43. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $270.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,614,750. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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