Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,937 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 182,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Nucor worth $346,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 296.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,412 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $7,954,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 423.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 614,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $136,768,000 after acquiring an additional 496,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $256.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $287.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Noah Hanners sold 5,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.03, for a total value of $1,427,405.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,121,397.19. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $3,232,773.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,022 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,203.80. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,287. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $304.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Nucor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation is a U.S.-based steel and steel products manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its business includes steel mills, downstream steel products and raw materials, with operations serving customers primarily in North America. The company produces a broad range of steel, including sheet, plate, structural steel, bars, reinforcing products and wire rod. Its downstream businesses make products such as steel joists and deck, fasteners, metal building systems and steel racking.

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