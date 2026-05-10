NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,482,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.21% of NuScale Power worth $220,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Negative Sentiment: NuScale missed Q1 estimates on both earnings and revenue, reporting a loss of $0.14 per share versus the expected $0.11 loss and just $0.56 million in revenue versus $7.0 million expected; revenue also fell sharply year over year, highlighting continued execution and commercialization challenges. Article Title

NuScale missed Q1 estimates on both earnings and revenue, reporting a loss of $0.14 per share versus the expected $0.11 loss and just $0.56 million in revenue versus $7.0 million expected; revenue also fell sharply year over year, highlighting continued execution and commercialization challenges. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses are climbing and RoPower-related activity has slowed, adding to concerns that near-term growth may not be keeping pace with spending. Article Title

Operating expenses are climbing and RoPower-related activity has slowed, adding to concerns that near-term growth may not be keeping pace with spending. Neutral Sentiment: Fluor fully exited its equity stake in NuScale, which changes the shareholder structure but still leaves Fluor as an EPC partner; investors may view this as a governance/funding shift rather than a direct business setback. Article Title

Fluor fully exited its equity stake in NuScale, which changes the shareholder structure but still leaves Fluor as an EPC partner; investors may view this as a governance/funding shift rather than a direct business setback. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term optimism remains tied to NRC approvals, a potential TVA power purchase agreement later this year, and the 6 GW ENTRA1 program, which could support future demand for NuScale’s small modular reactor technology. Article Title

Longer-term optimism remains tied to NRC approvals, a potential TVA power purchase agreement later this year, and the 6 GW ENTRA1 program, which could support future demand for NuScale’s small modular reactor technology. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with consensus price targets implying about 45% upside if execution improves and earnings estimates trend higher. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,623,451.44. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.38.

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NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $12.52 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $57.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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