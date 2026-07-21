Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,543 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Nutrien's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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