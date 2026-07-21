Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 190.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,262 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 869,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Nutrien worth $100,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 65.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Nutrien's payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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