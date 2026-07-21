Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,036 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 340,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Nutrien worth $122,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company's stock worth $145,257,000 after buying an additional 94,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,386,546,000 after buying an additional 479,834 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,913 shares of the company's stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the company's stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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