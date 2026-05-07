Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,126 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.94.

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Nutrien Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Nutrien's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 47.21%.

More Nutrien News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nutrien reported first-quarter 2026 results showing net earnings of $139M, adjusted EPS of $0.51 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.11B, with record potash sales volumes and stronger Retail and Nitrogen performance; management reaffirmed full-year guidance. Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Nutrien reported first-quarter 2026 results showing net earnings of $139M, adjusted EPS of $0.51 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.11B, with record potash sales volumes and stronger Retail and Nitrogen performance; management reaffirmed full-year guidance. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.55 per share (payable July 17, 2026), supporting income-oriented investors. Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.55 per share (payable July 17, 2026), supporting income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded NTR from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target to $90, signaling analyst confidence and upside vs. current levels. Analyst Upgrade Coverage

Raymond James upgraded NTR from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target to $90, signaling analyst confidence and upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Nutrien announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting (12 directors re-elected; ~76.1% shares represented) — routine governance outcome with no immediate strategic change. Annual Meeting Results

Nutrien announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting (12 directors re-elected; ~76.1% shares represented) — routine governance outcome with no immediate strategic change. Negative Sentiment: Certain headlines and data feeds showed an anomalous EPS figure (listed as $999.00 in some summaries), creating confusion and likely triggering automated/short-term selling and headline-driven volatility. See company filings/coverage for the correct adjusted metrics. Market Summary / Data Feed

Certain headlines and data feeds showed an anomalous EPS figure (listed as $999.00 in some summaries), creating confusion and likely triggering automated/short-term selling and headline-driven volatility. See company filings/coverage for the correct adjusted metrics. Negative Sentiment: Trading volume was above average during the move, suggesting stronger selling pressure and active repositioning by investors (heightened intraday volatility). No link

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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