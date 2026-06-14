nVent Electric PLC $NVT is Clean Energy Transition LLP's 4th Largest Position

Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,140 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 155,783 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises 12.8% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.93% of nVent Electric worth $153,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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