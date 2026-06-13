nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,811 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.26% of nVent Electric worth $43,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price target on nVent Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.27.

Read Our Latest Report on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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