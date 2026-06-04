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Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 14,259 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Nvest Financial LLC increased its NextEra Energy stake by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 14,259 additional shares to bring its total to 48,933 shares valued at about $3.93 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on NextEra Energy, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20, though individual targets were mixed. HSBC and Scotiabank raised targets, while BMO Capital Markets trimmed its target slightly.
  • NextEra Energy reported Q1 EPS of $1.09, beating estimates, and also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share payable June 15, implying a 2.9% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Nvest Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 626,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 203,848 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. HSBC upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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