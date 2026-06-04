Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Article Title

Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications.

Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time.

At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time. Neutral Sentiment: A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint.

A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold shares in late May, which may be viewed as a mild cautionary signal, though insider sales do not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,079.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.64 and a 200-day moving average of $429.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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