Nvest Financial LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Nvest Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE TJX opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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