Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 313,837 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 9,388 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Investors following NVDA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Neutral Sentiment: The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Article: NVIDIA Brings Back Jensen Huang—But the Board’s Biggest Test Is Still Ahead

The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Article: Jensen Huang is back as CEO; so why is Nvidia stock falling again?

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA set a $255.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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