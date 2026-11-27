Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Top NVIDIA Stories

These are some of the NVDA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. NVIDIA data-center sales article Dell AI backlog article

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. Positive Sentiment: Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Physical AI growth article

Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Southeast Asia shipment report

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Featured Stories

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