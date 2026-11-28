Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,918 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VUB Generali dochodkova spravcovska spolocnost a.s. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. VUB Generali dochodkova spravcovska spolocnost a.s. now owns 55,892 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 132,240 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CLSA set a $255.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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