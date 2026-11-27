Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,793 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after buying an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,090,956,000 after buying an additional 4,165,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after buying an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,399,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Aletheia Capital cut shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Broker dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Top NVIDIA Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about NVDA:

Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Southeast Asia shipment report

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate durable returns and whether customers can finance planned buildouts. That broader skepticism has weighed on AI shares even as NVIDIA’s earnings and revenue growth remain strong. NVIDIA performance and valuation article

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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