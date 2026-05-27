NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,638 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.96.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Article Title

Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Article Title

Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Article Title

Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Article Title

There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Article Title

Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Negative Sentiment: Another cautionary piece argued that NVIDIA’s blockbuster quarter may hide a warning, reflecting investor concern that the stock’s expectations are now very high. Article Title

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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