Steinberganna Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Steinberganna Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steinberganna Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Investors following NVDA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Article: Not a Bubble: 2 Numbers That Show Nvidia’s Demand Is Real

NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Article: Jensen Huang’s message to Nvidia: We don’t need a Plan B

Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: Hot inflation data, tariff proposals, and rising credit-market concerns around AI infrastructure spending have weighed on chip stocks broadly. Longer term, Amazon’s effort to make workloads easier to shift onto its own chips highlights growing competition, though it is not an immediate threat to NVIDIA’s lead. Article: Nvidia leads tech sell-off as AI concerns return

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

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