NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Apollon Wealth Management LLC's Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,275 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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