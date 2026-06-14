NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's 3rd Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 936,506 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $4,970,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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