NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is BankPlus Trust Department's 5th Largest Position

BankPlus Trust Department cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of BankPlus Trust Department's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BankPlus Trust Department's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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