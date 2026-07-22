NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Candriam S.C.A.'s Largest Position

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,023,574 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.4% of Candriam S.C.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,224,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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