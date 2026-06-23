NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Corient Private Wealth LLC's 5th Largest Position

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,242,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,780,188 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,903,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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More NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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