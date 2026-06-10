NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC's 2nd Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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