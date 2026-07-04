NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Lewis Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Lewis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,436 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.1% of Lewis Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.51. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $157.34 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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