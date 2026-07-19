NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Lmcg Investments LLC's 7th Largest Position

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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