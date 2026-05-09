NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC's 9th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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