NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Tiff Advisory Services LLC's 4th Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,211 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 141,688 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.5% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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