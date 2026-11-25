Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 906.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Langley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Article: Jensen Huang is back as CEO; so why is Nvidia stock falling again?

Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a possible SEC inquiry and the U.S. blacklisting of Megaspeed, a firm linked to concerns about chip diversion, keep export-compliance and potential legal risks in focus. The reported SEC inquiry has not been confirmed by the company or the regulator. Article: Nvidia slips as investors assess risks surrounding Huang’s return as CEO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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