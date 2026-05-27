NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 225.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Article Title

Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Article Title

Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Article Title

Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Article Title

There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Article Title

Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Negative Sentiment: Another cautionary piece argued that NVIDIA’s blockbuster quarter may hide a warning, reflecting investor concern that the stock’s expectations are now very high. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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