Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,265 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.4% of Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $202,047,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $39,090,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $18,399,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $16,479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Physical AI growth article

Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Southeast Asia shipment report

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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