NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,139 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
NVIDIA Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.02 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Memory suppliers report blowout AI-driven profits, reinforcing strong GPU demand that supports Nvidia's data-center TAM — SK Hynix posted a five-fold jump in Q1 operating profit and said AI-driven memory demand is expanding across DRAM and NAND. Nvidia supplier SK Hynix Q1 profit rises more than five-fold
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is broadening its addressable market beyond GPUs — the company unveiled "Ising," open-source AI models aimed at quantum processor calibration and error correction, signaling new revenue streams (quantum + AI). NVDA Sets Sight on $11B Quantum Opportunity With Ising
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang doubled down on Nvidia's superior "performance per TCO" and disciplined pricing/sales practices — comments that reinforce competitive moat and pricing power in investor eyes. Jensen Huang Says ‘Not One Company’ Can Match NVIDIA’s Performance Per Dollar
- Positive Sentiment: Customer deals highlight continued demand for Nvidia GPUs — a disclosed multi-year enterprise contract to deploy thousands of B300 GPUs (Axe Compute) underscores commercial pull for Nvidia hardware. Axe Compute jumps after unveiling $260M NVIDIA B300 GPU deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market notes highlight Nvidia's strong growth and favorable valuation arguments, but also note the stock has paused after a recent rally — mixed signals for short-term traders. Nvidia: Trading At A Rare Discount
- Negative Sentiment: Big-cloud rivals are pushing custom AI silicon — Google announced TPU 8t (training) and TPU 8i (inference), an explicit attempt to reduce hyperscaler spend on GPUs and compete with Nvidia in infrastructure. Investors see this as a medium-term competitive risk. Google Cloud launches two new AI chips to compete with Nvidia
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/market access limits remain a headwind — US Commerce official said Nvidia's H200 chips have not yet been sold to Chinese firms, capping revenue upside from that market for now. Nvidia has not yet sold its H200 AI chips to China
- Negative Sentiment: Management warns manufacturing bottlenecks may persist 2–3 years, a constraint that could limit supply growth and cap near-term revenue upside despite strong demand. Manufacturing bottlenecks are a 2–3 year problem
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
(Free Report
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Further Reading
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